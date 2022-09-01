Four vehicles were involved in a crash on Alexis Park Drive Sept. 1, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Major injuries avoided in 4-vehicle Vernon crash

Traffic slowed along Alexis Park Drive

Four vehicles were involved in a Thursday morning crash on Alexis Park Drive.

The incident, near the 40th Avenue crosswalk, took place shortly after 11 a.m. Sept. 1

Firefighters on scene said no major injuries were reported.

RCMP, paramedics and Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded.

Traffic is slowed in both directions while the scene is being cleared.

READ MORE: Vernon active living centre tax impact clarified

READ MORE: Vernon street closed for utility upgrade

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashVernon

 

Four vehicles were involved in a crash on Alexis Park Drive Sept. 1, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Previous story
China locks down 21 million in Chengdu in COVID-19 outbreak
Next story
Car catches fire near Vernon mall

Just Posted

SASCU will close for a day – Sept. 21 – so all staff can come together for training and collaboration following all the hard work during the pandemic. (File photo)
Credit union in Shuswap to close for one day for staff to ‘reconect with each other’

A ‘spot-sized’ wildfire at Knight Peak near Shuswap Lake was added to the BC Wildfire map on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022. (BC Wildfire image)
New small wildfire discovered north of Salmon Arm

Sicamous council considered a presentation on Aug. 24 from a local resident about a wildlife conflict resolution program. (Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation photo)
Sicamous council asked to embrace wildlife conflict resolution program

Joining the Kamloops Symphony on Oct. 2 in Salmon Arm to perform what is frequently described as the “king” of cello concertos is cellist Stéphane Tétreault. (Luc Robitaille photo)
Kamloops Symphony bringing the ‘king’ of cello concertos to Salmon Arm