Major injuries avoided in 4-vehicle Vernon crash

Four vehicles were involved in a Thursday morning crash on Alexis Park Drive.
The incident, near the 40th Avenue crosswalk, took place shortly after 11 a.m. Sept. 1
Firefighters on scene said no major injuries were reported.
A four-car collision is slowing traffic on Vernon’s Alexis Park Drive near 39th Avenue. Tow trucks are on scene. pic.twitter.com/3eS3drD8f1
— Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) September 1, 2022
RCMP, paramedics and Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded.
Traffic is slowed in both directions while the scene is being cleared.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.