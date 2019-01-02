Man allegedly wielding shotgun robs Enderby liquor store

The robbery occurred Dec. 30, police say

No one was injured in the alleged armed robbery of an Enderby liquor store over the holidays, police say.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to an armed robbery that occurred at a liquor store in the 1500 block of George Street, Enderby just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 30.

A man entered the store alone wearing a balaclava over his face and allegedly pointed a sawed-off double barrelled shotgun at the female clerk. The man fled on a mountain bike with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“No one was injured during this incident and again the RCMP commend the clerk for following demands and not putting herself in harm’s way,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP continue to actively investigate this case.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

