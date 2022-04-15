Carmi Elementary School (Google Streetview)

Carmi Elementary School (Google Streetview)

Man arrested after break-in and theft at Penticton elementary school

Multiple suspects are believed to have broken in

One man has been arrested following a break-in and theft of laptops from the Carmi Elementary School in Penticton.

An investigation is ongoing after multiple suspects forced their way into the school in the early morning hours of April 15 and made off with 34 devices and cables.

One man has been arrested by the RCMP and has been released with an undertaking to appear in court in May.

Police are advising the public to be mindful of electronics currently being sold; whether on the street or through social media.

All of the laptops are black Dell models and have distinctive SD67 sticker markings on them. All serial numbers for the devices have been provided to the police and will be easily identified.

Police are asking the public if they have any information regarding this incident to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or to remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Car caught in Penticton KVR Trail sinkhole was fleeing police: RCMP

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
B.C. holiday travellers find long waits at borders, ferries, airports
Next story
Shelters for abuse victims report effects of COVID-19 on operations to StatCan

Just Posted

Free programs like Give Sports a Try, this one in 2019 in Salmon Arm, help teach skills and keep people more active. Participating in the adults 55+ tennis program in 2019 were, from left, coach Marietjie Bonthuys, Leah Foreman, Doug Murray, Melody Fischer, Joyce Bradley and Muriel Hurlbert. (Contributed)
People 55+ in the Shuswap can try tennis, pickleball or soccer for free

The Shuswap’s Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge will hold a Volunteer Day on April 23 followed by a reopening to visitors on April 30, 2022. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap’s Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge reopening after two-year break

Conductor Steve Guidone and the Northern Lights Choir perform in Sorrento in March 2020. The choir returns to the Nexus stage on April 24 for its first public concert in Salmon Arm in two years. (File photo)
Northern Lights returning to Salmon Arm for spring performance

Poultry used in regenerative agriculture at an Armstrong farm. (Contributed)
North Okanagan farms dig regenerative agriculture