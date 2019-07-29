The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. (File)

Man arrested after lunging at woman with knife: Kelowna RCMP

Deven Christopher Rooney was found hiding in a closet after lunging a knife at a woman

A Kelowna man has been arrested following a strange series of events on Sunday afternoon that ended when police found the suspect hiding in a closet.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP were called for a weapons complaint in the park area along Lakeshore Road in Kelowna. Witnesses told RCMP a man, who was later identified as 38-year-old Deven Christopher Rooney, produced a knife and thrust it towards a woman, who narrowly avoided being struck.

READ MORE: West Kelowna man’s murder trial delayed until 2020

READ MORE: West Kelowna’s Crystal Mountain to reopen this winter under new management

“The suspect who fled on foot, was tracked by a police canine through a nearby wooded area,” Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“As a result of the unfolding investigation, carried out by our front-line RCMP officers, the suspect was positively identified by police and located hunkered down inside a closet within a nearby residential property.”

Nobody was physically harmed during the incident.

Rooney made an appearance in court on July 29, and has been charged criminally with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP ask anybody who witnessed the incident to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Funds fight fires in North Okanagan
Next story
Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen now held

Just Posted

Police search Blind Bay for two bald men connected to Highway 1 collision

Salmon Arm RCMP say men may be attempting to hitch ride out of area

Underground cable sparks power outage in Salmon Arm

BC Hydro reports below-ground repairs related to July 27 problems more difficult to do

Sicamous visitor centre moving in with museum

Combination to benefit users, help chamber and museum with rising costs

Women take spotlight at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Shuswap festival proudly features top female Canadian talent

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny clear skies expected

Your weather forecast for Monday, July 29th, 2019.

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Funds fight fires in North Okanagan

Regional District granted $100,000 from province

Wildfire west of Kamloops

The fire is an estimated 2 hectares in size near Savona

West Kelowna man’s murder trial delayed until 2020

Kevin Costin, who is charged in the killing of his wife, trial has been pushed until next year

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, B.C. woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Kelowna couple win spot performing at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Folk duo Josh + Bex to share passion for music with festival audience

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Al McBain’s sisters found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

Most Read