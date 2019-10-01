(Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Police in Greater Victoria say a man has been arrested in an apparent road rage incident that involved a baton.

On Monday at 1:20 p.m. police responded to a report of a man being attacked by another man wielding a baton on Creekview Lane near Latoria Road in Colwood, West Shore RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

WATCH: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

According to West Shore RCMP, the 54-year-old victim was driving south on Veterans Memorial Parkway and was being closely followed by a 67-year-old suspect in his vehicle. Police said the two drivers pulled over on Creekview Lane after “a brief encounter while driving.”

The suspect had a baton and allegedly started to swing it at the victim multiple times after which a physical fight broke out resulting in injuries to both men.

Police arrested the suspect for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public. The investigation is still ongoing and police are considering charges related to the driving offences as well.

“A bystander called the police immediately and began shouting at the suspect to stop the fight,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP. “We want to thank the brave bystander who even went a step further and offered the victim shelter in their own vehicle.”

Police say the bystander’s actions and shouting at the suspect played a role in stopping the fight.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP says woman has come forward for brandishing machete in Langford parking dispute

Police are reminding the public to stay inside their vehicle and not engage should they be part of a a road rage incident. West Shore RCMP advises that the best thing to do is find a safe, public place to pull over and call police. If pulling over isn’t an option, police recommend driving to the nearest police station for help.

“We take these investigations seriously,” said Saggar.

“In April 2019, the West Shore RCMP investigated another incident of road rage where the suspect wielded a machete after a parking dispute at Costco. The investigation led to the suspect, 29-year-old Neila Klein, being arrested and convicted of assault.”

