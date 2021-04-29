RCMP with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman in the North Shuswap. (File photo).

Man released who was arrested after woman found dead in North Shuswap

RCMP stated that adult male was ‘released unconditionally without charge’

A man who was taken into custody following the discovery of a deceased woman in a residence just south of Adams Lake has been released by police without charges.

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit previously reported that Chase RCMP were called to a home in the 8600 block of Holding Road about 11:30 p.m. on April 27.

The major crime unit followed up with the investigation and one man was taken into custody.

Read more: RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating death of woman in North Shuswap

Investigators returned to the scene on April 29 and report that it is no longer being secured by police.

“The adult man, arrested by front line officers at the scene, has now been released from police custody. He was released unconditionally without charge and the investigation is continuing,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District.

O’Donaghey said major crime investigators continue to consider the circumstances under which the 60-year-old woman reportedly died as suspicious in nature. Police said they will continue to treat her death as suspicious until proven otherwise.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigations.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

