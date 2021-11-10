Man arrested for stealing poppy donation boxes in downtown Kelowna

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13, 2022

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing poppy donation boxes from banks in downtown Kelowna.

On Monday, Nov. 8, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report that a poppy donation box had been stolen from a bank on Ellis Street. The suspect entered the ban, stole the box from the counter and exited the bank with it.

The suspect struck again the next day by stealing a poppy donation box from another bank on Ellis Street. The same suspect entered the bank asking for directions, then stole the box from the counter and ran out the door with it.

Mounties located the suspect shortly after. A 24-year-old man from Kelowna was arrested and released to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on Jan. 13, 2022, on two counts of theft under $5,000.

READ MORE: Unleashed dog attack on deer in Kelowna park leads to charges against owner

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



CrimeKelowna