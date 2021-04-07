Man arrested in West Kelowna after alleged attempt steal delivery vehicle

A man was arrested in West Kelowna last weekend after he allegedly tried to steal a delivery driver’s vehicle.

On Friday night, a delivery driver was getting into their vehicle in the 1700-block of Ross Road when a man allegedly struck him with a blunt object and attempted to take his vehicle.

The victim fought the attacker, suffering minor injuries as a result, and the man fled the scene on foot.

West Kelowna Mounties located the suspect a short time later and arrested him.

Kelowna resident Kurtis Sanderson, 25, has been charged with robbery and a court order breach. He will remain in custody until April 8.

