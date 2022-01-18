(New Westminster Police)

Man charged after allegedly reaching for baby in stroller, punching car in New Westminster

Jamie Maclean has been charged with one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of mischief

A 46-year-old man has been charged with mischief and assaulting a police officer after he allegedly grabbed at a baby in a stroller, fought with the child’s guardian, a driver and punched a car on Friday (Jan. 14).

New Westminster police said they were called to the intersection of 6 Street and Carnovon Street for reports of a fight. Police said the caller described a “series of events including a man reaching for a baby in a stroller, a fight with the guardian of the child, and a fight with a driver after blocking traffic and punching a car.”

Police said the suspect and the victims were not known to each other.

Jamie Maclean, of New Westminster, has been charged with one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of mischief.

“There were a number of people who saw these events unfold,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar. “Attacks like this can be an upsetting thing to witness, and we’d like those people to know there is support available.”

Witnesses in need of support can call the victims assistance unit at 604-529-2525 or email VAU@nwpolice.org.

