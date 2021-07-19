A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

Man charged after camp stove causes fire near Kamloops

Investigators found camp stove had fallen from a post onto grass

  • Jul. 19, 2021 7:50 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A camp stove was the cause of a small fire south of Kamloops along Highway 5A, according to Kamloops RCMP.

The fire started shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Kamloops Fire Rescue and Kamloops RCMP attended the fire, which was burning near Running Horse Ranch Road in Knutsford.

Kamloops RCMP media relations officer Crystal Evelyn said police arrived to find KFR soaking the area and knocking down the blaze.

After speaking to witnesses, Evelyn officers arrested a man nearby and charged him under the Wildfire Act, section 10 (3), which can come with a penalty of more than $1,000.

Further investigation revealed the source of the fire was a camp stove that had fallen off a post and into the grass.

Dry conditions in much of the Southern Interior have led to a fire danger rating of “high” or “extreme,” including around Kamloops.

Read more: Wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: Wildfire prompts power interruption between Oliver and Osoyoos

contact

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
‘Better job’ needed in teaching Canadians about residential schools: Carey Price
Next story
Update: Inkaneep Creek fire near Osoyoos growing, evacuation alerts, orders pending

Just Posted

Smoke above Penticton on July 19, 2021. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in the Okanagan-Shuswap

A photo of the fire north of Three Valley Lake, last night-July 18. (Contributed-TJ Balon)
Evacuation alert issued for Three Valley Gap properties along lake

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Credit union donates $50K to support B.C. wildfire victims

Vernon Jackals back Travis Beck runs into a wall of Penticton Harlequins tacklers during the 2019 Okanagan Rugby League final in Vernon. The four-time champion Jackals, Harlequins and Salmon Arm Yeti begin the three-team ORU Saturday after a year’s absence. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan Rugby Union returns to pitch