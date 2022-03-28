(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Man charged with attempted murder after attack on Kelowna Mountie

Suspect committed under Mental Health Act

A man has been charged with attempted murder after attacking a Kelowna RCMP officer with a knife.

Shortly before midnight on March 26, Kelowna RCMP received an unwanted persons call regarding people camped on private property in the 1000-block of Ellis Street.

An officer arrived on scene approximately thirty minutes later, and engaged in conversation with a male related to the call.

A short time later, an emergency notification went out from the officer’s radio to dispatchers, requiring immediate assistance. The man allegedly pulled a knife on the officer, leaving the officer with a serious stab wound above the eye.

In an attempt to gain control of the situation, the officer discharged their firearm, though no harm was done via the firearm. However, the suspect then began to harm himself with the knife.

RCMP was able to take control and arrest the suspect after multiple frontline officers arrived on scene. The suspect was committed under the Mental Health Act after transportation to hospital due to self-inflicted neck wounds.

The officer was treated for his injuries and is recovering at home.

“Every day our officers attend calls for service in this community, often dealing with persons who have complex issues which continue to challenge us to support an effective and appropriate response,” said Insp. Adam MacIntosh, operations officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “I would like to thank two citizens who came to the aid of the officer during the attack. As you know police work carries inherent risk and this weekend is a clear example. Our officer was faced with a fight for their life and both their training and resilience prevailed in that alley Sunday morning. Our thoughts are with them and their family.”

39-year old Richard McCrea has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and resisting arrest.

He is set to appear in court on April 11.

READ MORE: RCMP checking North Okanagan region for wanted man

READ MORE: Scammers targeting ICBC customers with fake link to get fuel rebate

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP

Previous story
RCMP checking North Okanagan region for wanted man
Next story
North Okanagan residents open homes to immigrants

Just Posted

While preparing for its latest MainStage offering, The Gravitational Pull of Bernice Trimble, Shuswap Theatre is also making plans to refresh the theatre’s façade. (File photo)
Shuswap Theatre: Rehearsals underway for The Gravitational Pull of Bernice Trimble

Rob Marshall of Community Futures Shuswap, Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, Zest facility manager Tracy Edwards, Secwépemc knowledge-keeper Louis Thomas, B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and SAEDS board members Chad Shipmaker and Bill Laird cut the ribbon for the official grand opening of the Zest Commercial Food Hub on Saturday, March 23, 2022. (Andrea Horton-Salmon Arm Observer)
B.C. Agriculture Minister shares zest for Salmon Arm food hub

Larch Hill’s Para Nordic sit skiers Lily Brook and Kaden Baum both earned medals at the 2022 Canadian Ski Championships held at Whistler Olympic Park, March 20 to 27. (Donna Flatman photo)
Larch Hills skiers supported by Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie, Maggie Beckner at Nationals

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board supported entering a parkland donation agreement with David Arthur Barnard and Western Tree Seeds Ltd. for a 2.238 hectare (5.53 acre) parcel of land in Blind Bay. (CSRD image)
Shuswap family donating land for park in Blind Bay