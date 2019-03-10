Man dead in single vehicle crash

Emergency crews were called to an incident near Kelowna International Airport Sunday afternoon

A crash near the Kelowna International Airport has been ruled fatal.

The collision, near Dry Valley Road on Highway 97 was the site of a single vehicle collision at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.

The driver of a black Mercedes had been southbound, when his vehicle veered off the travel portion of the highway and collided with a traffic sign. The vehicle came to final rest against a small tree.

READ MORE: 18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

“The investigation remains in its early stages and determining the causal factors will rely on the results of a pending mechanical inspection, the findings made by the collision analyst who examined the scene and the information provided by independent witnesses to the crash,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“There are some early indicators to suggest that the driver may have suffered a sudden medical incident behind the wheel.”

BC Ambulance Service paramedics were nearby and arrived on scene shortly after the collision took place to find the driver in cardiac arrest.

READ MORE: Man ejected from vehicle in early morning crash

“Emergency paramedics reportedly performed CPR on the male for an extended period of time before he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene,” said O’Donaghey.

The driver whose name will not be released, due to his privacy, has been identified by police as a 66-year-old Kelowna man.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New federal agriculture minister to visit Okanagan
Next story
Fire at Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s Ltd.

Just Posted

Deceased Okanagan man identified as veteran

The West Kelowna man was found dead in what’s believed to be a homeless camp

Fire at Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s Ltd.

Emergency crews are on scene

Sicamous students win big at skills competition

Young minds worked on gravity car and spaghetti bridge designs, others entered a welding competition

New federal agriculture minister to visit Okanagan

Marie-Claude Bibeau is slated to be in Vernon and Kelowna Monday

Golden retriever stolen from back yard in Kelowna

The dog was lured from the backyard in the Pandosy area

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Man dead in single vehicle crash

Emergency crews were called to an incident near Kelowna International Airport Sunday afternoon

Canucks sign 19-year-old phenom Quinn Hughes

Defenceman gets three-year, entry-level deal with Vancouver

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

Premier Horgan visiting the South Okanagan this week

B.C. Premier John Horgan will be in Penticton for a meet and greet

Cheetah’s Show Lounge still open amidst sign citing closure

The strip club says the they will be open from Wednesday to Saturday

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Most Read