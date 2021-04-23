Man dies after Okanagan Connector rollover

A passenger survived and is being treated in hospital for his injuries

West Kelowna Mounties are investigating a fatal rollover on the Okanagan Connector.

In the early morning hours on Friday (April 23), officers responded to a reported single-vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 97C between Penask Summit and Brenda Mines. The RCMP says the evidence at the scene suggests the van struck the centre median before rolling several times.

The adult male driver of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. His passenger, also an adult man, survived and is currently in hospital. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own concurrent investigation into the man’s death.

Mounties ask anybody with information on the collision to contact the West Kelowna detachment at 250-768-2880.

