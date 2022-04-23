(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Man in custody after weapon falls from waistband in Kelowna

BB gun recovered

  • Apr. 23, 2022 1:50 p.m.
  • News

A man has been taken into custody after witnesses saw what appeared to be a handgun fall from his waistband.

Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of an armed man near Rutland Centennial Park Saturday morning (April 23).

Officers located the suspect, drew their pistols and ordered the male to comply.

The suspect refused, reached for his waistband and verbally challenged police commands.

Police were able to deescalate the situation with use of a Conducted Energy Weapon.

A black BB handgun was recovered. The suspect remains in custody facing possible weapons charges.

