Man jailed who stole from vehicles at Salmon Arm trailer park

Twenty-seven-year-old Sheldon Odd, accused of stealing from vehicles in a Salmon Arm mobile home park, plus not adhering to a curfew, will be spending 24 more days in jail.

Odd appeared in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, Oct. 1, where Judge Dennis Morgan sentenced him on two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and one count of breach of recognizance.

The stolen items included two pairs of unique Ray-Ban sunglasses belonging to two separate individuals.

Because Odd had already been in custody for four days, he was given credit for time-and-a-half, or six days. Based on two 30-day sentences to be served concurrently for the thefts, he will remain in custody for 24 days.

He will also be on probation for 12 months. Conditions of his probation will include no contact with his mother or two acquaintances; not to be within 50 metres of Broadview Villas in Salmon Arm, not to change his address or phone number and to obey a curfew for the first three months between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Crown counsel Danika Heighes provided information about the offences.

She said just after 8 a.m. on Sept. 24, Salmon Arm RCMP were informed of multiple thefts at the mobile home park where items went missing overnight from five unlocked vehicles. Because Odd had a connection to the park and a record involving property crimes, police went to a residence where he had a connection.

He was in the residence when police arrived at 3:30 p.m., she said, where he was found with a pair of sunglasses on his hat matching the description of one pair stolen. In his backpack there were other stolen items including sunglasses.

Odd was released on Sept. 25 with a curfew. She said the curfew was checked “on quite a few occasions” given there had been a rash of break-ins in the area. On Sept. 28 Odd was curfew checked just after 11 p.m. and he came to the door. Police returned at 5:30 a.m. and determined that he was not there, because he wasn’t on the couch where he normally sleeps.

When police came back later he was there.

Heighes outlined his criminal record, noting it has a total of 20 entries – including 10 property-related and seven breaches.

Odd’s defence lawyer Glenn Verdurmen noted that Odd had entered the guilty pleas quickly, is enthusiastic about getting back to work, has a Grade 9 education but is a self-taught welder and considers himself a jack of all trades.

He said his record is largely related to a drug habit.

He said Odd has no vehicle and no assets and shares a place with several other people. Verdurmen described his upbringing as tumultuous. He said Odd disputes the breach because he had actually gone downstairs to try to fall asleep.

When Judge Morgan asked if Odd had anything to say, he said the police issuing the breach is bad timing as he’s supposed to be working.

“They’re showing up about six times a night. I finally fall asleep and I’m being breached for it.”

The judge noted that the reason police were checking was because Odd has a significant related criminal conviction history.

He suggested Odd needs some “smooth water” without crime. Odd asked how he’s supposed to do that when he gets breached when he’s home.

The judge remarked: “You’re considering yourself a victim here.”

Odd said he was bullied by three officers who knocked part of his tooth out.

The judge did not engage further with Odd, but noted he was not applying the “step-up principle” in sentencing which would have seen Odd facing more time in jail.

