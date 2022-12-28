Chase RCMP found man on Dec. 8, 2022 in Chase who had been reported missing from Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Man missing from Salmon Arm found unharmed in Chase

RCMP say person was not supposed to be driving and may have become confused

A man missing earlier this month from Salmon Arm was found in Chase.

Chase RCMP report that officers were summoned on Dec. 8 to a residential address. The caller reported that an elderly man knocked on their door because he was lost.

When police arrived they realized the man had been reported missing after unexpectedly leaving his residence in Salmon Arm. He was not supposed to be driving and likely became confused, said Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

“The homeowner invited the elderly male inside and served him tea, while police contacted his family and arranged for his return home,” Kennedy added.

