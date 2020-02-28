Man missing in the South Okanagan located

Victor Genero has been located according to RCMP. He was last seen in Penticton on Feb. 24.

Victor Genero, who was reported missing, has now been located according to police. (file photo)

RCMP now say they have found the 46-year-old man who had been missing since Feb. 24.

According to Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen detachment, Victor Genero was located and was described as “safe and healthy.” He was last seen by family in Penticton.

Further details of Genero’s whereabouts during the time he was missing were not provided by RCMP.

Police initially said the man may have been camping in his 2007 Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Vatamaniuck thanked the public and members of the media for their assistance in the matter.

