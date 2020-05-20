Man rescued by helicopter after falling down 40-foot embankment in Kelowna

Rescue crews attempting to navigate Crawford Falls to reach the victim. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.
Image: Firedog Photogrpahy

A Kelowna man in his 20s had to be rescued by helicopter after falling down a canyon at Crawford Falls, Wednesday evening.

Crews arrived on the scene, at about 5:30 p.m. to discover a technical rescue would be needed to reach the man who was with two friends.

After the first two men were pulled to safety using a high-angle rope rescue, crews discovered a helicopter would have to be brought in to reach the third victim.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called to conduct a helicopter rescue.

Fire platoon captain John Kelly said the men were hiking by the falls when one man lost his footing and fell down a 40-foot embankment.

“He does have some head injuries, cuts and abrasions. We packed him up and he is being flown to hospital,” explained Kelly. “He was conscious and coherent, but he was faced down at the time.

Witnesses on the scene said the man fell onto rocks and landed on his face.

Eight technical rescuers from the Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP, BC Ambulance and COSAR attended the scene.

“We have a great relationship with COSAR,” said Kelly. “When both teams work together we all have a successful outcome.”

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP searching for two allegedly stolen dogs

READ MORE: Three individuals rescued from flipped sailboat in South Okanagan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Owners of Waterway houseboats receive $5,000 each after court decision
Next story
Owner of Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre has no plans to sell

Just Posted

Owner of Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre has no plans to sell

Heritage building to remain as a place for community organizations to rent

Owners of Waterway houseboats receive $5,000 each after court decision

The award follows a court case which found the province and Sicamous partially responsible for flood damage

MacKenzie Camp on Mabel Lake moves online amid COVID-19

For first season in 75 years, long-standing camp in North Okanagan pulls plug

Sentencing looms for North Okanagan man guilty of assaulting sex worker

Curtis Sagmoen to return to Vernon courthouse June 17 after being found guilty in February

Rescued Shuswap bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Neighbours assist in capture of Tappen Triplets now in care of Northern Lights Wildlife Society

B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Three people died due to the novel coronavirus

Man rescued by helicopter after falling down 40-foot embankment in Kelowna

The man reportedly fell down a 40 foot embankment on Wednesday evening

Three individuals rescued from flipped sailboat in South Okanagan

It’s unknown what caused the boat to flip or if there were any injuries

In photos: Penticton barbershops, gyms ease back into normality

Barbershop owners relieved to get back to work, shops flooded with calls

Kelowna mayor to unveil further reopening plans tomorrow

Last week, Basran hinted the city could close certain streets to vehicle traffic, allowing restaurants to expand their patios

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

Snow pack now melted at Summerland survey sites

Measurements in winter and spring were higher than normal levels

Okanagan Terry Fox run organizer holds onto hope

Registration now open for 40th annual event going virtual

Most Read