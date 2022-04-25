(Black Press Media stock photo)

Man seriously injured after hit by garbage truck in Kelowna

Suspected to have been sleeping near garbage bins

A man was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a garbage truck on Monday morning.

Kelowna RCMP responded to an area in the 400-block of Banks Road at around 3:35 a.m. for a motor vehicle collision. It was then revealed that it involved a pedestrian who may have been sleeping near some garbage bins.

The truck and driver were still on scene when officers arrived, though the struck man had already left the area. The 26-year-old was located a short distance away and was taken to hospital.

Cpl. Tammy Lobb said that Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement has been called in to assist in the investigation.

“The Kelowna RCMP continues to work closely with our partners at the City of Kelowna Community Safety Unit and Bylaw Services to support vulnerable individuals in our community”.

