Man wanted by police after ‘serious’ Kelowna incident

Childe Joseph Czernisz, with outstanding warrant, believed by police to be in Kamloops area

Childe Joseph Czernisz has an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from what police are calling a serious incident which occurred in Kelowna. (RCMP)

A man with alleged ties to a ‘serious incident’ in Kelowna is wanted by police.

Childe Joseph Czernisz has an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from what police are calling a serious incident which occurred in Kelowna. He is believed by police to be in the Kamloops area.

According to RCMP, he is known to frequent the Kamloops area and police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

“He is currently wanted on a charge of Assault Causing Bodily Harm contrary to Section 267 of the Criminal Code,” reads a statement by police.

Czernisz is described as:

Caucasian

166 lbs

5’9”

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

RCMP advise that if you see Childe Joseph Czernisz, or knows of his whereabouts, do not approach him but call the Kamloops RCMP immediately.

