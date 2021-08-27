Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for 40-year-old Michael Douglas McKeeman who is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for sexual assault and possession of stolen property. (RCMP)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for 40-year-old Michael Douglas McKeeman who is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for sexual assault and possession of stolen property. (RCMP)

Man wanted by Vernon police for sexual assault

Man wanted for outstanding warrants

A man with outstanding arrest warrants for sexual assault is wanted by police.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are turning the public for tips on the whereabouts of 40-year-old Michael Douglas McKeeman who is believed to be in the area.

The six-foot-tall, 161-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes is wanted on outstanding warrants for possession of stolen property and sexual assault.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Michael McKeeman, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Survey says 1 in 3 Canadians looking to cash in on a side hustle

READ MORE: Suspicious fire sparked again in Lumby under investigation

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fall brings mixed bag of weather for Western Canada
Next story
Police uncover drug lab in West Kelowna home under evacuation order due to Mount Law wildfire

Just Posted

SASCU Recreation Centre in Salmon Arm has again been selected to host two programs to help older adults become more physically active. (Black Press file photo)
SASCU Rec Centre in Salmon Arm selected to host seniors’ fitness programs

On Sept. 26, the Shuswap’s Crannnóg Ales welcomes back Lower Mainland punk-rock legends D.O.A. (Contributed)
Punk rock legends D.O.A to serve up hardcore classics for Shuswap brewery gig

Shuswap businesses and economic groups have reported a labour shortage in 2021. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap labour shortage: Local businesses hiring, but can’t find employees

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s tallest sandcastle stood 57 ft. high