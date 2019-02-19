The properties outlined in blue, which front on Canoe Beach Drive, are the subject of a rezoning application to facilitate the development of a 60-unit mobile home park. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Manufactured home park proposed as affordable housing

Owner says 60-home park planned for Canoe has so far received approval from neighbours

The public will get its chance to weigh in on a mobile home development proposed for Canoe.

“The idea is to bring some affordable options to the community,” applicant Kerry Tarnow told city council.

Owners Canoe Beach Properties Ltd. and a B.C. numbered company, represented by applicants T. & K. Tarnow, plan to build a 60-unit manufactured home park on two lots totalling 3.5 hectares (8.8 acres) which will front on Canoe Beach Drive.

At the west end, the property is adjacent to Camp Elkcanoe and the ball diamonds and, to the south, sits the Lakeside Pines residential subdivision.

Related: 2016 – Home building goes through the roof in Salmon Arm

The development requires rezoning from R4, medium density residential zone, to R6, mobile home park zone, as well as two amendments to the R6 zone. One amendment would change the minimum lot size allowed from two hectares to one if land dedication is provided for road widening. The other would allow an increase of the maximum density of 17 dwellings per hectare.

City council, with Mayor Alan Harrison and Coun. Debbie Cannon absent, agreed unanimously to give first and second readings to the proposal, sending it to public hearing – but with one non-routine requirement. Council wants to entertain the development variance permit at the same time, which governs ‘form and character’ of the plan, along with a more detailed landscaping plan.

The public hearing is tentatively set for Monday, March 11.

Related: Council addresses access concerns

Coun. Syliva Lindgren said she’s a bit torn. “Have you considered an increase in the price, so people can own their land like they do in the other park in Canoe?” she asked Tarnow.

No, he said, they don’t think the market is there for that.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond asked if he’s spoken to the neighbours. He said he spoke to most, who said they were glad it would be on one level.

“I didn’t get one person that opposed the idea, most were very receptive.”

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Make sure measles shots up to date, Public Health Agency says
Next story
‘MeToo’ painted on statue of WWII sailor kissing nurse

Just Posted

Former Shuswap teacher remembered for staying true to beliefs

Celebration of life for Dr. Richard Zigler taking place Saturday, Feb. 23

Manufactured home park proposed as affordable housing

Owner says 60-home park planned for Canoe has so far received approval from neighbours

Property crime in Shuswap jumps in last quarter of 2018

Break and enters rise from two to 15 in Salmon Arm, one or two suspects deemed responsible

Interior Health on high alert for possible measles cases

No reports of the disease yet, but regular travel to the Coast could bring measles to the Interior

Cowboys croon for Falkland church

Fundraiser provides some TLC to community centre

Mermen calendar targets ‘toxic masculinity,’ raises big money for charities

Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club gave a cheque for more than $202,000 to Violence Prevention NL

Payless to close 248 Canadian stores, saying it’s ‘ill-equipped’ for market

The company will begin closing stores at the end of March

Make sure measles shots up to date, Public Health Agency says

Measles causes high fever, coughing, sneezing and a widespread painful rash

Super snow moon set to rise across B.C.

It is the biggest and brightest moon of the year

‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

A man and woman remained in hospital Tuesday afternoon, the man with life-threatening injuries

Bad weather halts search for missing B.C. snowshoer until at least Wednesday

The rescuers were able to rescue the missing man’s friend

Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

The NDP said in its throne speech last week that affordability will be the hallmark of its initiatives

UPDATED: ‘Violent’ B.C. man back in custody after Alberta arrest

Prince George man with ties to Vernon was being sought by police

After a week away, SNC-Lavalin questions await MPs returning to Parliament

Two have resigned already: Jody Wilson-Raybould was veterans affairs minister and Gerald Butts was Trudeau’s principal secretary

Most Read