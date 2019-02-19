Manufactured home park proposed as affordable housing

Owner says 60-home park planned for Canoe has so far received approval from neighbours

The properties outlined in blue, which front on Canoe Beach Drive, are the subject of a rezoning application to facilitate the development of a 60-unit mobile home park. (City of Salmon Arm image)

The public will get its chance to weigh in on a mobile home development proposed for Canoe.

“The idea is to bring some affordable options to the community,” applicant Kerry Tarnow told city council.

Owners Canoe Beach Properties Ltd. and a B.C. numbered company, represented by applicants T. & K. Tarnow, plan to build a 60-unit manufactured home park on two lots totalling 3.5 hectares (8.8 acres) which will front on Canoe Beach Drive.

At the west end, the property is adjacent to Camp Elkcanoe and the ball diamonds and, to the south, sits the Lakeside Pines residential subdivision.

The development requires rezoning from R4, medium density residential zone, to R6, mobile home park zone, as well as two amendments to the R6 zone. One amendment would change the minimum lot size allowed from two hectares to one if land dedication is provided for road widening. The other would allow an increase of the maximum density of 17 dwellings per hectare.

City council, with Mayor Alan Harrison and Coun. Debbie Cannon absent, agreed unanimously to give first and second readings to the proposal, sending it to public hearing – but with one non-routine requirement. Council wants to entertain the development variance permit at the same time, which governs ‘form and character’ of the plan, along with a more detailed landscaping plan.

The public hearing is tentatively set for Monday, March 11.

Coun. Syliva Lindgren said she’s a bit torn. “Have you considered an increase in the price, so people can own their land like they do in the other park in Canoe?” she asked Tarnow.

No, he said, they don’t think the market is there for that.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond asked if he’s spoken to the neighbours. He said he spoke to most, who said they were glad it would be on one level.

“I didn’t get one person that opposed the idea, most were very receptive.”

