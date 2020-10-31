Mask use now required at CSRD office, public facilities

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) will be requiring mask use for all visitors in CSRD-owned public facilties, as well as in their regional offices and administrative buildings.

Facilities include the Golden & District Recreation Centre and Golden & District Curling Rink, as well as several other buildings in communities throughout the CSRD.

If visitors do not enter the CSRD administration building with a mask, a disposable mask will be provided. Users of the community recreation facilities will be expected to wear their own mask.

“We are mindful of the strong recommendation from Dr. Bonnie Henry to protect ourselves and those around us by wearing masks, especially in indoor spaces. We want to join her in supporting mask wearing to help keep both the public and our staff as safe as possible,” says CSRD Board Chair Kevin Flynn.

“Public health is advising us that we need to be using layers of protection to reduce the spread of this virus. Increasing the use of masks in our facility will provide an additional layer of safety to counter the increasing rate of infection.”

CSRD staff have already been wearing masks in cases where social distancing provisions could not be maintained. Now, mask provisions have been expanded, including both staff and the public. Reception staff will now be required to wear masks at all times when working with the public, and masks are now mandated in all common areas of the CSRD building.

“While we understand there may be cases where members of the public cannot wear masks, we believe the majority of people understand and respect that masks are another way we can all do our part to protect each other in the days ahead. The CSRD is striving to offer the safest service possible as we face the continued challenge of this virus,” adds Flynn.

In addition to mask wearing, the CSRD is continuing to provide flexibility for some staff members to work remotely, helping to limit possible exposures to COVID-19 in the building while continuing to provide accessible, effective service to the public.

