Masked suspect makes off with cash, cigarettes from Shuswap 7-Eleven

The Sicamous RCMP is investigating a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Rauma Crescent.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, around 1:30 a.m., a lone suspect entered the store, approached the employee behind the counter and demanded money and cigarettes. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash which police described as small and some cigarettes.

Within minutes of the robbery being reported, RCMP officers were on scene and a police dog unit from Vernon was called in to to track the suspect. The suspect was not located.

According to police no weapon was produced during the robbery.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 50s with grey hair, a slender build and standing about six feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. His mouth and nose were covered with a black mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



