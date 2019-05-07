Mattiussi hired as Summerland’s interim administrator

Municipality conducting search for permanent chief administrative officer

Ron Mattiussi

An interim administrator has been hired by the municipality, following the departure of Linda Tynan, Summerland’s former chief executive officer.

Ron Mattiussi, former city manager in Kelowna, has been hired to fill the interim role.

Mattiussi retired from his position in Kelowna last spring. He began work in Summerland on Monday.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s CAO resigns

READ ALSO: Summerland municipal staff discussing budget

Mayor Toni Boot said the municipality has begun work to find a new chief executive officer and a job posting has already gone up.

The posting will close on May 20 and after that time, municipal staff will begin the interviewing process.

“We hope that somebody will be in place four or five months from now,” she said.

Initially, there were predictions that the position could be filled in late spring, but Boot said the hiring process will now take considerably longer.

“It has to be a good fit for council and for our strategic priorities,” Boot said.

She added that a new administrator has recently been hired in Penticton. Osoyoos is also looking to hire a new administrator. Both communities have had numerous applicants for the positions.

“We’re feeling fairly confident that we’ll have someone in place by fall.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vaisakhi celebrations a colorful cultural feast in the Okanagan
Next story
‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP

Just Posted

No objections to proposed cellular antennae

Rogers informs Salmon Arm council of 2.6-metre antennae on downtown building as a courtesy

Bikers plan to give bullied Chase girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Seniors advocate: Incentives in system move seniors to nursing homes

Disproportionately more poor people in long-term care facilities, advocate finds

Chambers warn of job loss due to backcountry closures for caribou

Shuswap and Revelstoke chambers want residents to get informed, sign petition

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Avant-garde icon Keiji Haino to peform at the Pyramid

The internationally renowned experimental guitarist will be at The Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Kelowna Yacht Club fires back at election allegations lawsuit

A member said he was slandered when he tried to complain

Tofino beckons Trudeau for quiet Easter vacation

Environmental group hopes latest Pacific Rim vacation inspires change in prime minister

Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

A picture of a black bear shows the bear sitting on the woman’s porch

Water park research aids Kelowna firm make waves globally

Waterplay Solutions Corp. is now growing a global clientele

Okanagan nurse uses social media to find humour in the workplace

Chantelle Devost told the Capital News about her scrubs store and nursing memes for Nurses Week

Cat cafe a big success at Lake Country Art Gallery

The Okanagan Humane Society combined art and kitten adoption

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Most Read