Maverick Party leadership candidate in Vernon

North Okanagan Shuswap, one of two B.C. Maverick Party electoral districts, hosts Colin Krieger

A relatively new political party with a focus on Western Canada has a leadership candidate stopping in Vernon.

Colin Krieger is running to become leader of the Maverick Party, a self-proclaimed freedom group.

Alberta resident Krieger will be a featured guest at a North Okanagan Shuswap Maverick Party meet and greet Friday, March 18, starting 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express at 4716 34th St.

With a focus on Western provinces, the Maverick Party ran 29 candidates in the last federal election, including Krieger.

“It is undeniable that our voices in the West are muted and largely ignored,” the party said.

Krieger is one of two announced candidates to be Maverick’s first elected leader. The leadership vote will take place May 14, 2022.

More information on Krieger is available at colinkrieger.ca.

