Media, robotics, Indigenous studies coming to B.C. Grade 12 classrooms in 2019-20

Provincial tests are also being changed for students in Grade 10 to 12, the Education Ministry said

A number of new courses focused on technology, Indigenous studies and media will be added to B.C.’s Grade 12 curriculum starting in the 2019-20 school year, the Education Ministry has announced.

New course options will include environmental science, web development, digital media and engineering and robotics, the province said in a news release Friday.

Courses focused on Indigenous knowledge will also be added, including Contemporary Indigenous Studies 12 and B.C. First Peoples 12. Seventeen Indigenous languages have also been approved to be taught in B.C. schools, with six more under development.

The curriculum overhaul, which was implemented for kindergarten to Grade 9 students in 2016, and Grade 10 students last year is designed to allow for more critical thinking, collaboration and communication in applying information learned in the classroom to everyday situations. Education Minister Rob Fleming said the changes will create a modernized graduation program for students.

READ MORE: More students, more pressure in B.C. school system

READ MORE: New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

“All students deserve to graduate with the necessary skills and competencies to help them continue learning and excel in the jobs of tomorrow,” Fleming said.

Provincial tests are also being changed for students in Grade 10 to 12. Course-based provincial exams will be replaced with three new mandatory tests including for numeracy in Grade 10, and literacy in grades 10 and 12.

Those students will still receive report cards with letter grades and percentages for all courses, and still be required to complete at least 80 credits for graduation, the province said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stranded B.C. trucker writes final wishes before being rescued 3 days later
Next story
ICBC to apply for 6.3% hike to basic insurance rates

Just Posted

Shuswap thief nabs purse in hospital, attempts to steal taxi

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspect who judge orders to stay behind bars until trial

Avalanche control scheduled today on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled today along Highway 1. From 10 a.m.… Continue reading

School District 83 says a buyer is lined up for Salmon Arm’s DAC

Few details available, but sale is said to be finalized by Jan. 31

Okanagan College unlocks time capsule

Items placed in 1993 and kept in capsule in library opened at special ceremony

Natalie Wilkie takes fourth at Para Nordic World Championships in Finland

Salmon Arm Paralympian finishes with top time among Team Canada’s women’s skiers

Tommy Chong says Canada took wrong approach to pot legalization

He also talked about the likelihood of another Cheech and Chong film

Mike Duffy can’t sue Senate over suspension without pay, judge rules

Duffy’s lawsuit sought more than $7.8 million from the upper chamber

Language on Sikh extremism in report will be reviewed, Goodale says

A public-safety ministry document indicats terrorist threats to Canada included a section on Sikh extremism for the first time

Questions raised over retailers who shame shoplifters with photos

Alleged theft from a sex shop in Newfoundland led to posts on social media

Media, robotics, Indigenous studies coming to B.C. Grade 12 classrooms in 2019-20

Provincial tests are also being changed for students in Grade 10 to 12, the Education Ministry said

VIDEO: Royals reveal the images on their Christmas cards

Prince William and his wife Kate are shown outside in casual clothes, their three young children in tow

Roots & Blues adds world-class acts to roster

Salmon Arm festival encompasses Afrobeat to bluegrass

ICBC to apply for 6.3% hike to basic insurance rates

Crown Corporation said it will be submitting its next basic rate application to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Friday

Stranded B.C. trucker writes final wishes before being rescued 3 days later

‘I was just praying someone would come along’

Most Read