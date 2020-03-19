The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Interior Crisis Line Network Vernon site is open to anyone in need of mental health support amid social-distancing or self-isolation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (iStock photo)

Mental health as important as physical in COVID-19 crisis: CMHA Vernon

Crisis line phones and online chats open to anyone in need of support amid evolving pandemic

Anxiety and stress is high amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon branch said, but the organization is no stranger to helping people manage their mental health.

On average, Vernon’s Interior Crisis Line Network (ICLN) answers around 700 calls a month, but it expects to see higher call volume in the days ahead as more in the community turn to self-isolation and social-distancing.

“While we must focus on remaining physically healthy, it is equally important to keep our mental health in check,” ICLN program co-ordinator Emily Hollenbach said.

The ICLN extended its “heartfelt gratitude” to its team of volunteers that have rallied and continue to show up for shifts and it said although precautions have been implemented, crisis line responders are still working around the clock to provide brief emotional support and resources to those who reach out.

“We are so blessed to have such a dedicated team,” Hollenback said. “Their level of commitment and compassion is admirable.”

The crisis line is open to anyone who needs additional mental health support and lines are open 24-7 at 1-888-353-2273. Individuals can also reach out online Thursday-Sundays between 5-9 p.m. through the chat link at interiorcrisisline.com.

READ MORE: Okanagan craft distillery looks to make hand sanitizer amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan woman offering free pet food to those in need
Next story
Big White asks visitors to stick to designated recreation trails

Just Posted

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Interior Health, bringing total to 12

One new death in province at Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver

Shuswap Emergency Program activates emergency operations centre to assist COVID-19 response

The measure usually reserved for floods and fires was done to help provincial response to virus

Tour buses still coming to Salmon Arm hotel

Hotel refused to speak with the Observer, but one of the tour companies said the tourists were healthy

Salmon Arm grocery stores designate shopping time for at risk customers

The time is for seniors and the immunocompromised

Salmon Arm’s shelters committed to providing help even during pandemic

Lighthouse Emergency Shelter to extend its season beyond March 31

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

Participants concerned about being stuck, visas running out

Summerland Action Festival future uncertain

Effects of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions may affect events in early June

Kamloops Mounties seek robber who slashed clerk with knife

Armed robbery occured over noon hour Thursday near Thompson Rivers University

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen closes its buildings

COVID-19 concerns prompt decision

North Okanagan long-term care facility dealing with flu outbreak

No cases of COVID-19 present at Noric House; visits have been limited in facilities across B.C.

Mental health as important as physical in COVID-19 crisis: CMHA Vernon

Crisis line phones and online chats open to anyone in need of support amid evolving pandemic

Big White asks visitors to stick to designated recreation trails

Resort said designated area is below the village and Happy Valley car park

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

Most Read