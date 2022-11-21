Police presence downtown Merritt on Nov. 21 (Kathy Cameron/Facebook)

Merritt Christmas tree light-up cancelled due to safety concerns

The decision comes after several shootings and search warrant executions throughout the past week

Merritt Country Christmas Week has decided to cancel the tree lighting ceremony due to safety concerns.

The event was going to mark the start of the highly-anticipated Country Christmas Week.

The usually-quiet town has seen multiple incidents involving tactical forces and heavy police presence over the last week, including a heavy police presence in the city’s downtown core earlier today.

READ MORE: Another police standoff as havoc continues in Merritt

There was also a heavy police presence on Nov. 20, when police executed a search warrant in the 2600 block of Granite Avenue. Flash bangs and a loudspeaker were allegedly used.

On Nov. 19, three men were arrested and charged with hostage-taking with a firearm and entering a home without lawful excuse.

Earlier in the week police responded to reports of more than 100 shots fired around the Nicola Valley on Nov. 15.

On Nov. 18, police were in the 2100 block of Priest Avenue after more shots were said to be fired, which police strongly believed was connected to the Nov. 15 shootings.

Later in the day on Nov. 18, RCMP shut down the 1700 Block of Nicola Avenue and flash bangs were deployed.

It is not known if all of the incidents are connected.

The Merritt RCMP have not given any additional updates at this time.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MerrittRCMP

Previous story
RCMP serious crimes investigates after toddler found dead inside Kelowna home
Next story
BC Ferries engineers told to provide more detail on sexual harassment claims

Just Posted

Firefighters from the Malakwa Fire Department and others from the Shuswap participate in a live-burn training exercise. (File Photo)
‘The reality is hotter fires’: Building construction part of training for Shuswap firefighters

Lynne and Dave Markham, residents of Sunnybrae who celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on Nov. 20, were married in Vancouver in 1954. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap couple celebrates nearly 7 decades of marriage

Winners in the 2019 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event, Josh and Joanna Bickle impressed judges and the public once again, winning the All-Stars Division in this year’s event held at the SASU Recreation Centre on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
‘Smashing success’: Competitors heat up the dance floor at Dancing with the Shuswap Stars

Vendors and marketgoers mingle on Hudson Avenue as snow falls during the inaugural Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (File photo)
Popular Downtown Holiday Farmer’s Market returns to Salmon Arm