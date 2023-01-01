(File photo)

Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island increases to $14.50

The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island’s minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.

A news release from the province’s Department of Economic Growth says minimum wage is set to increase by 80 cents to $14.50 on Jan. 1, and will rise a further 50 cents on Oct. 1.

The minimum wage increase for P.E.I. was first announced in the fall.

The three other Atlantic provinces all raised minimum wage rates at some point in 2022.

Minimum wages in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador stand at $13.75 and $13.70, respectively.

The 25-cent increase Nova Scotia instituted in October pushed the rate to $13.60. The province says it plans to have a minimum wage of $15 an hour in place by October 2024, while both P.E.I. and Newfoundland plan to reach that benchmark this fall.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Minimum Wage

Previous story
B.C.’s New Year’s baby is a little girl born in the Fraser Valley
Next story
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from August 2022

Just Posted

Susan and Kim MacMillan and Ann Skelhorne are busy preparing to bring a stage adaptation of The Secret Garden, based on the book by Frances Hodgson Burnett, to the Shuswap Theatre stage. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from September 2022

ROOTSandBLUES favourites Five Alarm Funk packed the ground around the Main Stage with people ready to dance on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from August 2022

Adams Lake (Cstélnec) paddlers finish the July 15 journey from Blind Bay to Adams Lake as part of the 12-day 2022 Pulling Together Canoe Journey. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from July 2022

Playwright and actor Laura Michel, from the Adams Lake band, creates a play focusing on the resilience and strength of those working to preserve languages and culture for future generations. The play ran from June 2 to 11 at Pavilion Theatre in Kamloops. (Photo contributed)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from June 2022