Missing B.C. boy and aunt found safe

The pair had been reported missing from Kamloops

The aunt of a six-year-old Kamloops boy is speaking out after RCMP claimed both she and the boy were missing.

Roseanne Supernault took to social media to say both she and her nephew, Nikaeo Supernault, are safe and have contacted the RCMP.

“Firstly, I sincerely appreciate the public’s concern. I am in awe of your love, prayers, and support. I never intended to bring this personal issue into the public eye. I intended to resolve this privately between the two families involved and authorities,” she stated online.

RELATED: B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

Supernault claims she had been raising her nephew for the past seven months and the police were misinformed that she had been temporarily looking after him.

RCMP have yet to respond publicly.

Police said the two were reported missing on Sunday, and put a call out to the public in an effort to find the pair.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.