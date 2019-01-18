Missing B.C. boy and aunt found safe

The pair had been reported missing from Kamloops

The aunt of a six-year-old Kamloops boy is speaking out after RCMP claimed both she and the boy were missing.

Roseanne Supernault took to social media to say both she and her nephew, Nikaeo Supernault, are safe and have contacted the RCMP.

“Firstly, I sincerely appreciate the public’s concern. I am in awe of your love, prayers, and support. I never intended to bring this personal issue into the public eye. I intended to resolve this privately between the two families involved and authorities,” she stated online.

RELATED: B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

Supernault claims she had been raising her nephew for the past seven months and the police were misinformed that she had been temporarily looking after him.

RCMP have yet to respond publicly.

Police said the two were reported missing on Sunday, and put a call out to the public in an effort to find the pair.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Company issues lifetime ban after man jumps from cruise ship
Next story
Lawsuits ramp up pressure on U.S. family that owns opioid company

Just Posted

Column: Snow clearing a big job in Salmon Arm

Council Report/Mayor Alan Harrison

District of Sicamous and Federal government come to terms on biomass heater grant

Once completed the project could heat arena elementary school and more using wood waste

City to renew agreement with Shaw for public Wi-Fi access

Wireless networking hotspots will continue to be available at Salmon Arm parks and facilities

Longtime Shuswap school bus driver takes one last ride

Kathy Keam drove students on the same bus route for 38 years

Dogs called heroes in Blind Bay residential blaze

Homeonwers safe but one pet missing, another confirmed dead following fire

Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Missing B.C. boy and aunt found safe

The pair had been reported missing from Kamloops

Company issues lifetime ban after man jumps from cruise ship

Nick Naydev posted the video last week showing him standing on the balcony of the Symphony of the Seas

Unruly passenger forces B.C.-bound flight to divert to Calgary

Police say charges are pending against a woman in her 40s

Inflation rises as higher airfares, veggie prices offset cheaper gas

Statistics Canada says inflation accelerated to two per cent in December

Social media strains over Prince Rupert’s boil water notice

Resident forms Community for Clean Water, and Jennifer Rice responds to acting mayor’s comments

Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan crews eject

One plane crashed after its crew ejected safely, the other crew also ejected but they have not been found

Judge to deliver verdict in British sailor’s gang rape case

The alleged gang rape took place at a Halifax-area military base in 2015

B.C. minister fears money laundering involves billions of dollars, cites reports

The government had estimated that it was a $200-million a year operation, instead estimates now peg the problem at $1 billion annually

Most Read