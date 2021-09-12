VSAR dispatched 22 search and rescue members to locate the couple. Teams from Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops also helped with the search. (Contributed)

Missing hikers in SilverStar area located, says Vernon Search and Rescue

The pair had gone for a hike near SilverStar and gotten way off track

A pair of hikers that were missing in the SilverStar area have been located, says Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR).

The pair had gone for a hike near SilverStar and gotten way off track, said VSAR’s Trevor Honigman. The couple called 911 for help but their phone batteries died as they were calling. VSAR dispatched 22 search and rescue members to locate the couple. Teams from Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops also helped with the search.

“These two hikers were moderately well prepared, but like many people they relied on their phones for communication and for navigation,” said Honigman. “We are pleading with people who want to go into the back country to always carry a physical compass and map, things that will help them that won’t rely on batteries.”

