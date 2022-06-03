Missing money? Salmon Arm RCMP want to find owners of items in storage

Salmon Arm RCMP have acquired money and a ring they’d like to return to rightful owners. (File photo)

If you’re missing a ring or cash, Salmon Arm RCMP might be able to help you.

Police say they have acquired property which they’d like to get back to its owners.

According to a media release, one is “a sum of money located in the 300 Block of Trans-Canada Highway. (Reference file 2022-2972).”

Secondly, “a male’s ring left at a local city-owned establishment. This ring is very unique. (Reference file 2022-3141).”

If you think this property is yours, you’re asked to call 250-832-6044, ask for the Exhibit Custodian and describe what you’ve lost.

Read more: Black bear with unusual white coat spotted in North Shuswap

Read more: Unwanted delivery on doorknob in Salmon Arm spurs request for no-soliciting bylaw

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmRCMPtheft