Missing money? Salmon Arm RCMP want to find owners of items in storage

If you’re missing a ring or cash, Salmon Arm RCMP might be able to help you.
Police say they have acquired property which they’d like to get back to its owners.
According to a media release, one is “a sum of money located in the 300 Block of Trans-Canada Highway. (Reference file 2022-2972).”
Secondly, “a male’s ring left at a local city-owned establishment. This ring is very unique. (Reference file 2022-3141).”
If you think this property is yours, you’re asked to call 250-832-6044, ask for the Exhibit Custodian and describe what you’ve lost.
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.