Salmon Arm RCMP have acquired money and a ring they’d like to return to rightful owners. (File photo)

Missing money? Salmon Arm RCMP want to find owners of items in storage

Potential owners of property asked to contact detachment

If you’re missing a ring or cash, Salmon Arm RCMP might be able to help you.

Police say they have acquired property which they’d like to get back to its owners.

According to a media release, one is “a sum of money located in the 300 Block of Trans-Canada Highway. (Reference file 2022-2972).”

Secondly, “a male’s ring left at a local city-owned establishment. This ring is very unique. (Reference file 2022-3141).”

If you think this property is yours, you’re asked to call 250-832-6044, ask for the Exhibit Custodian and describe what you’ve lost.

