Missing patient found

UPDATE: 40-year-old found safe and sound

UPDATE:

Vernon RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 40-year-old reported missing Monday from Vernon Jubilee Hospital has been located and is safe and sound.

“Thank you to the media and public for your assistance,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

………………………………………….

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing patient from Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Chad Bannick was last seen at VJH at noon on Saturday.

Bannick, 40, is described as Caucasian with a red face, five-foot-seven, 180-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat and dark pants.

Anybody with any information on Bannick is asked to call the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

RCMP search stolen car, find drugs and a shotgun

Two arrested in downtown Salmon Arm on Feb. 12.

Men on the run fail to hide from police

Kamloops men wanted by the RCMP were arrested in Vernon

Vernon woman missing for nearly two weeks

RCMP asking for public's assistance in locating 21-year-old

Shuswap Search and Rescue helps injured snowmobiler

Woman lost control of machine, went over embankment in the Fly Hills

Your Feb. 13 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld's Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

NDP target housing, child care in return to B.C. legislature

John Horgan's government will set out agenda for latest legislative session in Throne Speech

Polar bear swim makes a splash

Vernon Winter Carnival Annual Polar Bear Swim draws big crowds for cold dip

B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

The Vanderhoof man rescued the calf after it got stuck upside down in the snow

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team admits to fraud in unrelated case

Mike Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million, but Kimberley Dynamiters have yet to receive any cash

B.C. sledge hockey player makes Canada's Paralympic team for second time

The Paralympic medallist from Quesnel will head to PyeongChang to compete

B.C. RCMP investigating 'senseless' duck deaths

Two-door Audi intentionally sped through flock in Cranbrook

MLA apologizes for joke at B.C. Indigenous basketball tournament

North Coast representative Jennifer Rice's attempt at humour fell flat

