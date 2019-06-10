Photo courtesy of ly•en/Instagram

Mix of sun and clouds in Shuswap-Okanagan-Similkameen

Your Monday weather forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap and Similkameen

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today in the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen and wind, in many areas, that potentially could gust up to 40 kilometres per hour this afternoon.

Penticton:

A mix of sun and cloud today with wind at 20 km per hour and gusting to 40 km this afternoon. Penticton will see a high of 26 C today and a UV index of 8 (very high). This evening is partly cloudy, becoming clear later tonight. Environment Canada is forecasting the same wind gusts that will become light in the evening. Expect a low of 12 C.

Salmon Arm:

Cloudy today with a 30 per cent of showers early this morning. This afternoon there will be a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 23 C and a UV index at 7 (high). The clouds will clear this evening with a low of 10 C.

Kelowna:

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with wind gusting from 20 km per hour to 40 km. Expect a high of 23 C today with a UV index of 7 (high). Tonight it will be partly cloudy and clearing into the evening. Environment Canada is forecasting a low of 11 C.

Summerland:

Mix of sun and clouds on Monday with wind becoming 20 km per hour gusting to 40 km. There will be a high of 26 C with a UV index of 8 C (very high). Tonight it will partly cloudy with winds gusting up to 40 km again and becoming light in the evening. Expect a low of 12 C.

Princeton:

Princeton landed the title of the coldest spot in the province this morning at 4.9 C. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, clearing late this afternoon. Wind will pick up to 20 km late this afternoon. Princeton will see a high of 24 C today with a UV index of 8 (very high). Tonight the sky will clear up with wind coming from the west at 20 km and becoming light this evening. It is forecasted to be a low of 6 C overnight.

