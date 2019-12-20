Adam Olsen gestures during an address to a crowd of his supporters during the runup to May’s provincial election. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Island, says election for new leader to begin in January

MLA Adam Olsen has been named the interim leader of the B.C. Green Party, replacing Andrew Weaver until the party’s leadership contest in the new year.

Olsen, who represents Saanich North and the Islands, made the announcement at the main party office in Greater Victoria on Friday.

He said he will serve in the role until the Greens elect a new full time leader in June, adding that he won’t be running for leadership.

The leadership race will begin on Jan. 6.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for the party,” Olsen said. “The 2020 leadership contest is an opportunity to champion our values, open up our organization, welcome new voices, and build the next era of politics in B.C.”

Weaver said in October that he would not run in the 2021 provincial election, but planned to remain in the legislature until then to represent his Victoria-area riding. He was first elected in 2013 and led the party to a breakthrough in 2017 when the Greens captured three seats on Vancouver Island.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders
Next story
Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of threatening Okanagan sex worker with firearm

Just Posted

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of threatening sex worker with firearm

Man accused of threatening sex worker found guilty on one count

Avalanches and rockslides close B.C. highways overnight

Drive BC issues travel advisories

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened in both directions after rockslide south of Boston Bar.

Highway 3 and 5 remain closed in both directions

Letter: Balmoral/Highway 1 intersection fix a dangerous fail

Writer doesn’t see recently completed reconfiguration improving situation

Cycling club to take the handlebars for popular Shuswap mountainbike race

Skookum Ski and Cycle says transition will be over three-year period

Fashion Fridays: New Year’s Eve outfits under $200

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Island, says election for new leader to begin in January

B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Garbage cans, fruit trees, pet food can be fatal attractions

Column: A puzzle, wrapped in a box, inside a tradition

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Bylaw shuts down ‘Santa’s Village’ made by B.C. man for kids with autism

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

Penticton RCMP seize illicit drugs, firearms from Winnipeg Street home

Daryk Reinders, 41, has been arrested and faces multiple charges

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

Morning Start: Is there any coffee left in the pot? Meet the Trojan Room

Your morning start for Friday, December 20, 2019.

Most Read