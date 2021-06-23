Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic returning to Salmon Arm

Drop-in clinic for first doses to take place at Jackson campus

Interior Health is bringing a mobile, drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic back to Salmon Arm.

The health authority will host the clinic at the Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus between June 28 and 30, from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. The clinic is for people ages 12 and up who have not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No appointments are necessary; people who live or work in the area will be able to walk in, register and receive their vaccination.

People can also get their first dose by visiting the city’s clinic at the SASCU Recreation Centre during drop-in hours – Monday to Friday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:10 to 2:3o p.m. – or by appointment.

To get a second dose, people need to book an appointment. Invitations to book an appointment are being sent eight weeks after receiving the first dose.

Register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

