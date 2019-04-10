Structure fire at mobile home park. (Tara Bowie - Penticton Western News)

Fire destroys house at mobile home park outside of Keremeos

The fire, which reportedly began around 3:15 a.m. April 10, destroyed the structure.

A structure fire took place at mobile home park Lucky R, about 10 kilometres west of Keremeos early Wednesday morning.

Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department Fire chief Jordy Bosscha confirmed that nine Keremeos firefighters, two Princeton trucks with five of their firefighters, one Kaleden truck and four firefighters, and a truck from Osoyoos with four firefighters attended the scene.

He said there were the challenges with manpower, but also with water supply as they had to retrieve water 10 km away from the scene. An excavator began tearing the structure down around 7:50 a.m.

A reporter on scene spoke to neighbours who said that one man lived in the rental unit and recently received an eviction notice. Fire chief says cause of fire is unknown at this time and an investigation will take place.

