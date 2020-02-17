Searl James Smith was last seen one year ago leaving Langley Memorial Hospital. Police remind the public he’s still missing, and ask for assistance in finding the 42-year-old man. (Special to Black Press Media)

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

  • Feb. 17, 2020 11:00 a.m.
  • News

A year has passed since Searl James Smith went missing from Langley, and local Mounties are reissuing a plea for public help in finding the 42-year-old man.

On the one-year anniversary of his disappearance near Langley Memorial Hospital, the Langley RCMP are reminding people he’s still missing, and asking people throughout B.C. for help in locating him, said spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

While he was last seen leaving the hospital on Feb. 17, 2019, Smith had most recently been a resident of Creston, and prior to that had lived on Vancouver Island.

At the time of his disappearance, Langley RCMP reported Smith had not been in touch with friends or family since Feb. 17, and he had not responded to messages left on his voicemail.

The last time anyone saw him, he was wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie, and a baseball cap, Largy relayed. He is a Caucasian male who stands 5 ft. 10 in. tall, weights 175 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has a tattoo on his neck and another of a red rose and barbed wire on his calf.

Anyone with information that might assist in locating Searl is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Or, for those wishing to remain anonymous, they can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Missing man last seen at Langley hospital

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

roxanne.hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langleymissing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries sailings filling up Family Day Monday
Next story
Trading quarantines, Americans from cruise land in U.S.

Just Posted

Salvation Army’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in Salmon Arm welcomes you

Make community connections while taking a walk and contributing to $35,000 goal

Letter: South Shuswap incorporation a foregone conclusion?

Writer overwhelmed with information at committee meeting

Snapshot: Valentine’s donations to Shuswap organizations

Shuswap SPCA, SAFE Society receive some love from SASCU Insurance

Sniffing out options for expansion of Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant

Public presented with nine site possibilities at open house, feedback to help narrow options

CHIME finds four days of noise, twelve days of silence from space

The radio telescope picked up the first recorded pattern in radio signals from space

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard wins first Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award

Leonard scored 30 points and hit eight 3-pointers to lead Team LeBron to a 157-155 victory

Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged impaired driver

The driver is facing potential charges after power pole collision

South Okanagan mountain bore racist name for a half century

Nkawala Mountain was initially named in connection with the deaths of two black men.

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

BC Ferries sailings filling up Family Day Monday

More than 20 sailings added between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen for long weekend

UBCO announces new top boss for Okanagan campus

Lesley Cormack will start in the position this summer

Nine West Kelowna athletes to go to B.C. Winter Games

The athletes will compete in biathlon and cross country ski

Amtrak warns of delays as railways from Seattle to B.C. blocked by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Coastal GasLink said it’s signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected band councils along pipeline route

Federal emergency group meets on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue

There’s mounting political pressure for Trudeau to put an end to the blockades

Most Read