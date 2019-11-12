Monster Truck Chaos comes to Kelowna in January 2020. (Contributed)

Monster Truck Chaos gears up for Okanagan invasion

The monster truck event comes to Kelowna for two shows in January

Ten thousand pound, car-crushing, four-wheeled menaces will soon invade the Okanagan.

The Monster Truck Chaos show is bringing some of the biggest names in the monster truck world to Kelowna for two shows at Prospera Place on Jan. 18 and 19.

Performing at the shows will be Rockstar, Identity Theft, California Kid, Spitfire and Skeletor.

Joining the nearly five-tonne mechanical beasts will be freestyle Motocross racing events and trick shows.

Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 15. Find tickets here.

Most Read