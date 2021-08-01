More evacuation alerts being issued for Garrison Lake fire, near Manning Park

An isolated resort community at Kennedy Lake, approximately 10 km north of the out-of-control Garrison Lake fire, is being put on evacuation alert Sunday, August 1.

Bob Coyne, representative for Area H in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, told the Spotlight the alert will be activated this afternoon.

Saturday, July 31, 139 properties in East Gate, closer to the blaze which is also threatening Manning Park, were put on evacuation order.

Coyne described Kennedy Lake as “a resort, with 225 recreation sites. There’s everything on those from tents to two and three bedroom homes.”

The Garrison Lake fire, sparked July 23, was last measured at 8,175 hectares.

The fire burns approximately 33 km southwest of Princeton.

