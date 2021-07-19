More evacuation orders for Sparks Lake wildfire near Kamloops

TNRD properties in Electoral Areas “E” (Bonaparte Plateau) and “J” (Copper Desert Country) to evacuate

An evacuation order has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre for properties in Electoral Areas “E” (Bonaparte Plateau) and “J” (Copper Desert Country), due to the Sparks Lake wildfire, as of 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.

The order is in effect for seven properties from 5160 to 5450 Bonaparte Lake, 4680 to 5040 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake Forest Service Road and at 5200 Secret Lake. Other properties part of the order can be viewed here.

The TNRD EOC has issued an evacuation order for 7 properties due to threat from the Sparks Lake Wildfire. #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/B6IbrokviR pic.twitter.com/uLKyV7Gp5y — TNRD (@TNRD) July 21, 2021

The TNRD is asking those who reside in those areas to leave the properties immediately.

Information for evacuees, including existing evacuation alerts and orders and a list of Emergency Support Services reception centres can be viewed on the Emergency Info BC website.

If you choose, you can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool or by calling the Emergency Support Services info line at 1-800-585-9559.

