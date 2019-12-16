More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

This is the fourth reported incident in the Okanagan since the spring

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers and the West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for loosening lug nuts on people’s car tires.

On Dec. 5 the RCMP received a report of a man from the 3500 block of MacDonnell Road who was driving when his tire fell off. Fortunately, he had no injuries and there was no damage to the vehicle.

When he got later that day he checked the tires on his other vehicle and found the lug nuts had also been loosened.

This is the second time the police and Crime Stoppers have warned West Kelowna residents about loosened lug nuts.

It’s also happened in other areas across the Okanagan including in Vernon where three vehicles reportedly had their lug nuts loosened on Dec. 12.

READ MORE: RCMP warn West Kelowna residents to check lug nuts

Similar instances have also occurred in Peachland over the spring and summer.

If you know anything about either incidents or any other crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 for anonymous tips or West Kelowna RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-768-2880.

READ MORE: Lug nuts loosened on several vehicles in Vernon

READ MORE: Peachland residents worry about lug nut thief

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong woman wins dream home
Next story
B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Just Posted

Salmon Arm mayor hopeful funds for major eco-tourism project not lost

West Bay Connector Trail application to Rural Dividend Program could come through in 2020

Sicamous Eagles drop game to visiting Wranglers

The Eagles have two games remaining in 2020 to rebound from the 6-2 loss on Friday, Dec. 13

In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up Sicamous

The stop on the train’s Canada-wide journey came with a $5,500 donation to local food bank.

Update: Collision cleared on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

The crash took place at the highway’s intersection with Deep Creek Road.

IN PHOTOS: CP Holiday Train rolls into Salmon Arm to a crowd of hundreds

The train featured a free concert

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

This is the fourth reported incident in the Okanagan since the spring

Musical melodies create new Christmas traditions in Okanagan

Hear the Music presents Vernon and Kelowna shows

Armstrong woman wins dream home

Ally Hanscom was named the winner of HGTV Canada’s Home to Win: for the Holidays

Word on the street: What was the most memorable gift you have received over the winter holidays?

The Observer asked: What was the most memorable gift you have received over the winter holidays?

Column: Kid’s growing up fast on Old Town Road

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

In photos: Shuswap Dance Center dancers celebrate the season

Center hosts Once Upon A December recitals for junior, senior dancers

Most Read