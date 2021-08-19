A map showing COVID-19 weekly case counts in the B.C. Interior between Aug. 8 and 14. (BCCDC)

A map showing COVID-19 weekly case counts in the B.C. Interior between Aug. 8 and 14. (BCCDC)

More record-breaking weekly COVID-19 numbers for the Central Okanagan

The Central Okanagan region contains 25% of B.C.’s cases despite only containing 4% of the population

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting another record-breaking weekly COVID-19 case count for the Central Okanagan.

Over the last four weeks, case counts have increased 600 per cent, rising to 922 between Aug. 8 and 14 from 153 during the week of July 18 to 24. The Central Okanagan now accounts for one-quarter of the province’s COVID cases, despite only containing 4 per cent of its population.

Communities adjacent to the Central Okanagan also saw increases in cases. Vernon reported 109 cases up from 91 the previous period. Enderby reported a raise of 11 to 13 cases while Salmon Arm doubled their case count from 24 to 48.

Penticton went from 19 to 33 cases. Princeton reported just three new cases. Keremeos saw cases increase from 2 to 8 and the South Okanagan reported 11 new cases over the past week.

Kamloops jumped from 121 new cases from 59, and Merritt saw 17 new cases compared to 6 the week before.

Public health restrictions are still in place in the Central Okanagan, including mandatory masking and limitations on gatherings.

READ MORE: Elections Canada working to ensure wildfire evacuees can vote; no vaccines required for poll worker

READ MORE: B.C. reports 553 new COVID cases, 1 death as new outbreak declared at Site C

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Fires and drought increase bear activity in Central Okanagan as fall season comes
Next story
B.C. man loses appeal in 1983 conviction for murder of toddler cousin

Just Posted

Chase RCMP were called Aug. 7 to investigate an alleged unauthorized use of a washroom in Sorrento and theft of the materials used there. (File photo)
RCMP called for report of unauthorized use of South Shuswap business’ washroom

Remote control trucks will be prizes at Bigfoot RC’s Sept. 6, 2021 competitions. (Max Pixel image)
Remote control racing set to rev up in Salmon Arm this September

Vernon’s Kyle Delfing will run for the People’s Party of Canada in the North Okanagan Shuswap riding for the second consecutive federal election on Sept. 20. (File photo)
Vernon man throws hat in election ring for PPC

Sometime overnight on Aug. 12/13, the Chase Food Bank van was stolen from the Chase Curling Rink parking lot, licence plate number: BC NB5738. Chase RCMP say some of the decals may have been removed, but at last sighting the word ‘Food’ was visible. (Facebook image)
Food bank van used to deliver hampers in Chase stolen