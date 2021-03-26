(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

More reports of stranger approaching children in Kelowna prompt investigation

Kelowna RCMP said they received another report of a man following children

Kelowna RCMP is investigating another report of a stranger approaching children in the city.

Police said that on March 22 at approximately 3:45 p.m., four young girls were walking along Forest Edge Road when a man drove up to them. The man reportedly had a small dog with them and asked the girls if they wanted to get into his vehicle with it.

The girls refused and ran to a relative’s house.

RCMP said they are working to determine a description of the man and the vehicle, which means there are few details at this time.

“The children did everything right in this situation. This incident is concerning, and we are working diligently to determine more information and identify the driver involved in this report,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“In general, please remember that you would never attempt to interact with, or pick up, children you don’t know. If you are concerned for a child in the community, please call the police in your jurisdiction immediately and we will follow up and ensure their safety.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, have surveillance video or may live in the area is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

