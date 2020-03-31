More school tools unveiled for Okanagan students

One district provides home learning resources

Some resources are here for parents looking to get their kids back on the learning track while school is out.

The Vernon School District has created a webpage of Home Learning Resources, designed to support families with learning from home.

“This site is under construction and will be updated with resources and information as we move forward with supporting you at home,” the district states.

“While primary responsibility for continued learning will come from teachers, we know many parents and guardians are asking for additional resources to help keep kids learning at home while plans are being put in place.”

The website include grade level resources, school district library resources and more.

The BC Ministry of Education has also launched Keep Learning BC, at www.openschool.bc.ca/KeepLearning.

READ MORE: Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

READ MORE: Second Vernon area high school exposed to COVID-19

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor
Next story
Canada to spend $2B more on procuring medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Just Posted

Shuswap landfills an alternative to open burning

Free yard and garden waste disposal remain available during burn restrictions related to COVID-19

Neighbours surprise and move Shuswap health-care worker with their appreciations

Residents in subdivision greet neighbour on return from work at Salmon Arm hospital

Shuswap parents told learning during school shutdown won’t replicate classroom

School district states home learning will look different for every child and every family

Salmon Arm Legion starts GoFundMe campaign to help cover bills during closure

Revenue from canteen, closed due to COVID-19, essential to keeping hall operational

Salmon Arm businesses close, adjust in response to COVID-19 crisis

Groups united behind the scenes to support needs of community

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

Most abiding by COVID-19 rules, back fines, arrests of those who aren’t: poll

But 64 per cent said they’ve personally witnessed people not respecting the measures

Walkers, grocery store customers courteous with physical distancing in B.C.

Some cyclists also acknowledge each other and walkers as well on a wide trail

COVID-19: Vernon restaurant group forecasts 90% revenue loss for eateries

Pretium Restaurant Group stays positive as coronavirus pandemic affects businesses big and small

Valleydrive 2020 moves online due to COVID-19

The fundraiser supports the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Kelowna cafe offers free drinks to hospital workers, first responders

Third Space Cafe is offering free drinks to people on the frontlines battling COVID-19

Summerland beverage producers feel effects of COVID-19

Tasting rooms closed as pandemic continues

Kelowna Rotarian celebrates birthday with ‘drive-by’ parade party

Dick Dumond was surprised by the motorcade on his birthday over the weekend

B.C. worker advocate group calls for more sick days, protected medical leave

COVID-19 highlights need for changes to workers legislation: Retail Action Network

Most Read