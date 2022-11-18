More shots fired, vehicle burned in Merritt

A burnt-out truck was found near the Highway 5A ramp off of Highway 5 in Merritt after an early-morning shooting on Nov. 18. (RCMP/Submitted)

Another report of shots fired in the Merritt area came to the RCMP on the morning of Nov. 18, after a barrage of gunfire earlier in the week.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Priest Avenue for what is thought to be a targeted shooting, and possibly related to the over 100 rounds of bullets fired on Nov. 15 in multiple spots around the Nicola Valley.

We strongly believe that this incident is associated to the ongoing investigation to the shooting that occurred earlier this week, said Merritt RCMP Sgt. Josh Roda, who added that there appears to be no injuries.”

Investigators are continuing their tireless efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects in these brazen events. Investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and residential video.

A mid-1990s Dodge Ram pickup truck is said to have been used in the shooting, which was used to quickly flee the scene. The truck was later found burning at the turnoff for Highway 5A from Highway 5 at the area of the Goedy Creek pit, and was determined to have been stolen the same morning around 5:30.a.m.

Roda said that it is thought that the truck was stolen for the sole purpose of the shooting.

Police are looking for video from any businesses or residences at these locations:

1700 block of Granite ave, Merritt (theft of truck scene);

2100 block of Priest ave, Merritt (shots fired scene);

Highway 5a on-ramp, just outside Merritt (truck fire scene).

The local school district, SD58, said in a tweet that schools remain open as there does not seem to be any connection between the shooting and the district.

SD58 has been in contact with the RCMP this morning and is aware of a targeted incident in which shots were fired in Merritt. We have been advised that schools are not connected and can remain open. If a family is impacted directly please take direction from RCMP. — School District 58 (@sd58connect) November 18, 2022

