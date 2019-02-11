More snow and cold weather on the way

The Okanagan and Shuswap could see up to 5 cm of snow overnight

As the rest of B.C. digs themselves out of more than a foot of snow after Sunday night’s storm, it’s now the Okanagan – Shuswap’s turn to taste winter once again.

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 5 cm of snow for the South,Central and North Okanagan overnight with a low of -17 C with windchill. Snow will end by mid-afternoon Tuesday, where flurries can be expected for the rest of the day.

We're expecting some snowy conditions tonight, but we're ready! YLW crews will be clearing snow from sidewalks, runways and taxiways to get you on your way. Remember to check with your airline for specific flight info, including delays. pic.twitter.com/0gq38gyi42 — Kelowna Airport (@ylwkelowna) February 11, 2019

In the Shuswap snow will start to fall around midnight. Residents can expect between 2 and 4 cm in the region with temperatures dipping to -19 C overnight.

Tuesday will see flurries in the afternoon and a windchill that will drop the mercury to – 18 C.

The snow comes as good news for area ski hills, which have already seen about 2 cm of white stuff fall in the last 24 hours.

As for residents of the Okanagan and Shuswap, the week promises to continue to be chilly with temperatures sitting just above -10 C.

