More than 130 properties lost to Bush Creek East wildfire in Columbia Shuswap

More than 130 structures within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District are believed to have been lost to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, the CSRD said approximately 131 structures had been completely destroyed by the fire, while 37 sustained partial structural damage. These were preliminary findings of a rapid damage assessment conducted by Canada Task Force 1 in areas deemed safe for entry within the CSRD.

“It is crucial to note that active fires still pose challenges in regions where property assessments could not be carried out,” said the CSRD in an Aug. 25 update on the 41,000-plus hectare wildfire.

“Please be aware that these numbers are approximate due to the challenges posed by ongoing wildfires, which have hindered a comprehensive damage assessment,” said the CSRD, which will be contacting individual property owners.

For property status information, visit the CSRD’s interactive map at csrd.bc.ca. The CSRD said the map will be updated later Friday, based on Canada Task Force 1’s assessments, “allowing you to search your property address and view its status.

“We will provide an update once this information is released.”

