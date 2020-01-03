After a second winter storm hammered much of the Okanagan-Shuswap, more outages in Salmon Arm have been added to BC Hydro’s list. (BC Hydro)

More than 150 Shuswap residents without power since Dec. 31

A total of about 800 people in the region are currently affected by outages

After a second winter storm hammered much of the Okanagan-Shuswap, more outages in Salmon Arm have been added to BC Hydro’s list.

Sixteen outages, affecting approximately 300 residents in BC Hydro’s Salmon Arm coverage area, were reported the morning of Jan. 3. These outages are in addition to 58 others affecting nearly 500 people in the Shuswap. Of the 58 outages, 13 have been unresolved since Dec. 31, affecting more than 150 people.

Read more: WATCH: BC Hydro CEO on North Okanagan power outages

Read more: Outages leave about 13,000 Shuswap homes and businesses without power

“We recognize that power outages are disruptive at any time of year, especially so over the holidays,” BC Hydro president and CEO Chris O’Riley said in a Twitter video on Jan. 2. “I really want to thank customers for their patience and understanding as we work through this event.”

Crews have worked around the clock to restore power to those impacted; however, treacherous weather and road conditions have been obstacles to reaching everyone.

More than 150 Shuswap residents without power since Dec. 31
B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

